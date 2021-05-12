Chipola awarded $1.3 million to help students succeed in college

MARIANNA—Chipola College officials on Wednesday announced the award of a $1.3 million federal Student Support Services (SSS) grant to help more students succeed in and graduate from college.

The Chipola SSS program has been operational for the past 10 years and has helped many students graduate and excel. The latest grant runs through 2025. The program provides academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, and other forms of assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer with the lowest possible debt.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, says, “This money represents a tremendous investment in our students. Students in the SSS program have a 74% graduation rate, a 95% graduation/transfer rate and 100% of the students in the program are in good academic standing with the college. The mission of Student Support Services is to help students graduate from college, and every year, Director Kristie Mosely and her staff can say mission accomplished. They do a great job of keep students engaged and involved. Through their efforts SSS students graduate, transfer and succeed.”

SSS Director Kristie Mosely says, “The SSS program prepares students to succeed academically, and also increases retention, graduation and transfer rates of students in the program.” For more than 50 years in the U.S., the Student Support Services program has made important contributions to individuals and society as a whole by providing a broad range of services to help students succeed. This vital program can and does make all the difference.

Student Support Services is a TRIO Program funded by the US Department of Education. It is designed to supply supportive academic and personal services. The goal is to help students make the transition from one level of higher education to the next. The program helps with academic development, assists students with basic college requirements, and serves to motivate students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education. Students in the program have access to a variety of services, including: academic advisement; academic tutoring, financial aid workshops; counseling; mentoring; and membership in the TRIO Society club.

The Chipola SSS program is currently accepting applications for new participants for the 2021-22 academic year. For more information visit the website www.chipola.edu\SSS or call (850) 718-2431.