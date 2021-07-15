Chipola Auto student wins scholarship

Chipola Automotive student Justin Tye was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

Chipola Automotive instructor John Gardner, said, “Justin’s hard work and dedication in our program paid off. We partner with business and industry in our automotive programs and now they are investing in our students.”

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has provided funding for aftermarket education programs and research since 1986. For information, visit: https://uofa-foundation.org/.