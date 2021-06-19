Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity construction shines during open house

Marianna, FL – On Tuesday, June 15th, Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity invited community members to tour the home currently under construction on Pilcher Road. The event provided attendees with an opportunity to learn about the benefits of sponsoring a Habitat home and providing decent shelter for a local family. The event, which was co-hosted by the Harkins family (owners of Lakeshore Hospitality LLC), also showcased the quality workmanship, durability, and long-term affordability of a Chipola Area Habitat home.