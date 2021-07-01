Chipola announces registration for Fall 2021 classes

Registration for the Fall 2021 semester at Chipola College opens on Monday, July 12, 2021. Currently enrolled students who have thirty or more credit hours may register as early as Tuesday, July 6. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.

The schedule features traditional face-to-face and online classes. Students may register in person with a college adviser, or online at my.chipola.edu if they meet certain requirements.

Advisers are: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittingtonl@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu

New students must apply for admission before registering for classes. There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students). For more information, email admissions@chipola.edu or call 718-2311.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

For more information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.