Chipley’s Annual Trunk or Treat 2023

It was a beautiful afternoon on the soccer field at Jim Trawick Park for Chipley’s Annual Trunk or Treat which was held on Saturday, October 28, 2023. There were 40 vendors consisting of local businesses, emergency personnel, organizations, and churches that decorated their vehicles. Each vendor had a large variety of goodies they distributed to approximately 450 excited children along with their families. The smiles and the expressions of thankfulness on the children’s faces were priceless. Chipley’s Annual Trunk or Treat is a great kid-friendly event where our local community comes together each year to provide a fun and safe experience for the entire family. A big thank-you to all the vendors for your support and participation in making this event a huge success. It would not have been possible without you!