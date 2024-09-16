Chipley Tigers Host Vernon Yellowjackets Football

On Friday, the 13th of 2024, the Chipley Tigers hosted the Vernon Yellowjackets in a long-standing Washington County rivalry. It was a special evening for the Tigers, as they celebrated Senior Night, honoring the football, cheer, band, and JROTC seniors. The first half of the game saw both teams struggling to score, with no points on the board. It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that the Tigers finally broke through with their first touchdown. To the Vernon Yellow Jackets, keep your heads up and continue playing hard. To the Chipley Tigers, congratulations on your victory! Final score was 0-18, Chipley wins.

Photos by Amber Nicole Maxwell