On Tuesday Night 02-20-2024 the Chipley Tigers Hosted the Jay Royals in the Regional Finals. Final score was 49-73, Chipley Tigers win. State Simi-Finals March 1st.

Royals Points Tigers Points

Melvin 11 Bryant 16

McDonald 15 Henderson 14

Godwin 4 Eldridge 17

Allen 9 McKinnie 17

Peaden 2 Sims 6

Mandell 6 Woodham 3

Skipper 2