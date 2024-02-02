Chipley Tigers Host HCHS Blue Devils Boy Basketball

On Thursday Night, 02-01-2024, Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball Hosted the Holmes County Blue Devils Boy Basketball. The JV Game final score was 31-54, Chipley won, and in the Varsity game the final score was 51-67 Chipley won.

Chipley Tiger Basketball Senior Night

Our first senior is Ace McKinni, #10 who plays center. He was escorted by his mom Tiffany. After graduating he plans to play basketball at the next level.

Senior Blaine Woodham, #22 who plays shooting guard. He was escorted by his parents, Alicia Brininger and Rusty Woodham. After graduation he plans on majoring in Agriculture.

Senior Ethan Elliott Berry, #14 who plays shooting guard. He was escorted by his parents, Stacie and Gabe Berry. After graduation he plans on getting his Business Degree at Chipola College.

Senior lzayah Anthony Eldridge is, #4 who plays shooting guard. He was escorted by his parents, Amanda and Brandon Eldridge. After graduation he plans to pursue a degree in the medical field and help people in need.

Senior Kyler Bryant is, #2 who plays point guard. He was escorted by his parents, Sakima Godwin and Gerald Bryant. After graduation he plans to continue to play basketball and play at the next level.

Senior Tashaun Jamal Alexander Sims is, #12 who plays forward. He was escorted by his mother, Melinda Sims. After graduation he is committed to Alabama State University to study sports management.

Senior Truman M Dellwo is, #25 He plays point forward and center. He was escorted by his parents, Jane and Craig Dellwo. He plans to to go to a university after high school and potentially pursue a degree in pharmacy.

Senior Khaiden Kennedy is one of the managers for boys basketball. He was escorted by Deon Kennedy. After high school he plans to continue to play football and go to college to be a physical therapist.

Senior manager for basketball is David BryeSanders. He was escorted by his mom. He plans to attend University of West Florida after graduation to pursue a degree in sports medicine.

Senior Ali Maddox is the next basketball manager. She was escorted by her mom, Jessica Glawson. After graduation she plans to attend the University of West Florida majoring in Marine Biology.

Senior basketball manager for boys basketball is also a Senior Varsity Cheerleader. Ariel Patton. She was escorted by her grandmother and aunt, Deborah Brown & Alesha.” Ariel is currently a C.N.A and after high school she plan to finish her A.A at Chipola then transfer to a university to earn her BSN to become a licensed APRN. Ariel is also currently in the works of trying out for UCA staff cheer and plan to cheer at any college she attends.

Senior Cheerleader is Jaycee Suggs. She was escorted tonight by her parents Eric and Chelsea Lockhart. After graduations she plans to transfer to Florida State University and major in Exercise Physiology and ultimately become a doctor

Kyndle Grace Finch is Senior Cheerleader. She was escorted by her mom, Kimberly Finch. Kyndle plans to complete her AA in political science at Chipola before transferring to FSU to pursue a degree in law.

Senior Cheerleader is Samantha Swearingen. She was escorted by her mom, Connie and brother, Jackson Swearingen. She plans to attend Chipola College and pursue her AA Degree.

Senior cheer manager Annslee Johnson. She was escorted by her parents Derric and April Johnson. Annslee has used her cheer knowledge and experience to help the JV and Varsity team, along with the coaches throughout the year. She is currently pursuing a nuring degree and she plans to continue after graduation to get her RN.