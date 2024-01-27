Chipley Tigers Host Cottondale Hornets Boy Basketball

On Friday Night, 01-26-2024, the Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball hosted the Cottondale Hornet Basketball. In the JV Game scoring for Cottondale: Page 6, Kirkland 8, Larson 8. Scoring for Chipley: Thomas 2, Reed 4, Collins 14, Cargile 8, Gray 2, Forward 9, Bellamy 10, Carter 2, James 3, Williamsons 2. Final Score 22-56, Chipley wins

In Varsity game one scoring for Cottondale: Hudson 22, Stringer 2, Odom 8, Reagan 9, Nettles 7, Collins 4. Scoring for Chipley: O’Neal 2, Bryant 15, Henderson 11, Eldridge 6, McKinnie 6, Sims 4, Final Score 52-42, Cottondale wins.