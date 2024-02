On Thursday Night 02-15-2024 the Chipley Tigers hosted the Bethlehem Wildcats in the Regionals Simi-finals. Final Score was 40-69, Chipley wins.

Wildcats Points Tigers Points

Lentz 5 Bryant 5

Marshall 3 Henderson 12

Paul 2 Eldridge 13

Smith 2 McKinnie 27

Russel 3 Sims 1

Amerson 15 Prough 2

Miller 9 Woodham 9

Shaddix 1