Chipley Tigers and Vernon Jackets Basketball Triple Header

Vernon Yellow Jackets Hosted the Chipley Tigers

On Saturday December 17, 2022, the Vernon Yellow Jackets hosted the Chipley Tigers in a triple header of basketball, first game the Chipley Girl Varsity Basketball team played the Vernon Girl Jackets Varsity score to 46- 8, Chipley winning, the Chipley Boys JV Basketball played the Vernon Boys JV 51- 33, Chipley winning, the last game of the evening the Chipley Tiger Boys Varsity played the Vernon Jackets Boys Varsity, score 66- 31, Chipley winning.

Scoring for Chipley: T. Brown 2, A. Lewis 10, K. Bryant 15, D. Sorey 6, I. Eldrigde 4, J. Washington 2, T. Dellwo 2, T. Woodham 18, T. Watford 2, B. Woodham 5.

Photos by: Amber Nicole Maxwell