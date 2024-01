Chipley Tiger Host Walton Braves Boy Basketball

On 01-15-2024 Chipley Tiger Boys Basketball hosted the Walton Brave Boy Basketball JV and Varsity Boy Basketball. In game one scoring for Walton JV: Goldsmith 2, Holmes 3, Cinch 4, Fuentes 12, Morales 11, Zodrow 3, West 10. Scoring for Chipley JV: Thomas 4, Reed 1, Collins 21, Cargile 3, Gray 7, Forward 3, Bellamy 5, Carter 3. Final score 45-47 Chipley wins.

In game two scoring for Walton varsity: Glenn 11, Kring 19, Morse 3, Troy 6, Morris 3, Byrd 7, Neenan 11, Campbell 2. Scoring for Chipley varsity: Bryant 20, Henderson 9, Eldridge 13, McKinnie 18, Sims 2, Williams 5, Woodham 6. Final score 62- 73 Chipley wins.