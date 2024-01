On 01-19-2024 Chipley Tiger Boys Basketball hosted the Vernon Yellowjacket Boy Basketball JV and Varsity Boy Basketball. In game one final score 11-69 Chipley wins.

In game two scoring for Vernon varsity: Peterson 4, Scott4, Whitmore 4, Siples 12, Gordon 6, Freeman 2, Bennett 2, Dugger 3. Scoring for Chipley varsity: O’Neal 8, Henderson 3, Martin 10, McKinnie 25, Sims 4, Sirmons 6, Prough 6, Williams 7, Woodram 2, James 5, Dellwo 5, Brown 5. Final score 37- 86 Chipley wins.