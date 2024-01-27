Chipley Tiger Host Ponce De Lion Boy Basketball

Chipley Tigers Host Ponce De Lion Pirates Boy Basketball

On Thursday 01-25-2024 Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball hosted Ponce De Lion Basketball in the first game of the night, the Pirates JV: 17, the Tigers JV: 48, Tigers win.

In the last game the Pirates Varsity: 41, the Tigers Varstiy: 70, Tigers win.

 

Tigers JV                                                                               Pirates JV

Thomas                     5                                                          Weimorts                 7

Reed                          15                                                       Collins                        2

Collins                        17                                                       Yates                          5

Corgile                       2                                                          Chapman                  1

Bellomy                     1                                                          Doolittle                    2

Carter                        6

Simmons                   2

 

 

Chipley Varsity                                                                 Pirates Varsity

Bryant                        18                                                       Alford                        3

Henderson               16                                                       Contreras                  23

Eldridge                     11                                                       Woodham                2

McKinnie                  23                                                       Bouwcamp               2

Sims                           2                                                          Head                          11

 

