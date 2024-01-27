Chipley Tiger Host Ponce De Lion Boy Basketball

Chipley Tigers Host Ponce De Lion Pirates Boy Basketball
On Thursday 01-25-2024 Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball hosted Ponce De Lion Basketball in the first game of the night, the Pirates JV: 17, the Tigers JV: 48, Tigers win.
In the last game the Pirates Varsity: 41, the Tigers Varstiy: 70, Tigers win.
Tigers JV Pirates JV
Thomas 5 Weimorts 7
Reed 15 Collins 2
Collins 17 Yates 5
Corgile 2 Chapman 1
Bellomy 1 Doolittle 2
Carter 6
Simmons 2
Chipley Varsity Pirates Varsity
Bryant 18 Alford 3
Henderson 16 Contreras 23
Eldridge 11 Woodham 2
McKinnie 23 Bouwcamp 2
Sims 2 Head 11