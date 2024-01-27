Chipley Tiger Host Ponce De Lion Boy Basketball

Chipley Tigers Host Ponce De Lion Pirates Boy Basketball

On Thursday 01-25-2024 Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball hosted Ponce De Lion Basketball in the first game of the night, the Pirates JV: 17, the Tigers JV: 48, Tigers win.

In the last game the Pirates Varsity: 41, the Tigers Varstiy: 70, Tigers win.

Tigers JV Pirates JV

Thomas 5 Weimorts 7

Reed 15 Collins 2

Collins 17 Yates 5

Corgile 2 Chapman 1

Bellomy 1 Doolittle 2

Carter 6

Simmons 2

Chipley Varsity Pirates Varsity

Bryant 18 Alford 3

Henderson 16 Contreras 23

Eldridge 11 Woodham 2

McKinnie 23 Bouwcamp 2

Sims 2 Head 11