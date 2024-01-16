Chipley Tiger Host Blountstown Tiger Boy Basketball

On Friday 01/12/2024 the Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball hosted the Blountstown Tiger Boys Basketball. Frist game JV scoring for Blountstown: Martin 7, Hansford 2, Garrett 5, Lee 14, Sercye 7, Williams 5. Scoring for Chipley: Thomas 9, Collins 7, Gray 6, Forward 8, Bellemy 12. Final score 40-42, Chipley wins.

In the varsity game scoring for Blountstown: Williams 2, Wolfe 11, Richards 4, Smith 18, Hover 5, Jones 6. Scoring for Chipley: O’Neal 16, Bryant 9, Henderson 6, Eldridge 7, Martin 3, McKinnie14, Berry 6, Prough 2, Williams 3, Woodham 8, James 1. Final score 46-75 Chipley wins.