Chipley Tiger Boys Baseball Hosted The Gadsden County Jaguars Baseball

The Chipley Tigers varsity baseball team won Wednesday’s home game against Gadsden County Jaguars by a score of 16-2.

Before the game senior players were recognized:

SENIOR NIGHT 2023

Chipley High School would like to welcome all family, friends, and supporters as we honor our class of 2023 senior baseball players. These five young men have been an integral part of our program this year. Neal Adams, Conner Dillard, Michael Green, Bryson Howard, and Parker Smelcer are not only baseball players but are all outstanding leaders on and off the field. We would also like to thank their families, who have always been their mentors and biggest supporters. Although their time at CHS is drawing to a close, the memories we have had here will last forever. All five of these young men will be successful in whatever they choose to do.

Let’s meet the players:

Our first senior is Neal Adams. Neal wears jersey #7, His parents are Rod and Mary Adams. Neal has been a starter for 3 years as a pitcher and infielder. After graduation Neal plans on pursuing a career in the agricultural industry. His hobbies include hunting and fishing.

Our next senior is #8 Conner Dillard. His mother is Miss Kim Dillard. Conner has made CHS is home for 1 year. He plays in the outfield for the Tigers. His future plans after graduation and attend college and earn a degree. In his spare time Conner enjoys playing baseball and listening to music.

Michael Green wears jersey #11 and plays right field. His parents are Joseph and Mary Green. He has played baseball for 1 yr. Michael has accepted a football scholarship at Huntington College and plans to earn a degree in exercise science. His main hobby is lifting weights.

Our next senior is #16, Bryson Howard. His parents are Steven and Dori Howard. He has played baseball for 4 yrs. Bryson will be attending Coastal Alabama East on a baseball scholarship in the fall. He plans on earning a degree on Civil Engineering. His hobbies include swimming, fishing, playing video games and playing the guitar.

Our last senior is #6 Parker Smelcer. His parents are Gary and Connie Smelcer. Parker has played baseball for 4 yrs. Parker plans on attending college and earning a degree. “He plans on studying the ancient technology used to build the pyramids that the US government is hiding from us.” His hobbies include Fishing and lifting weights.

These five young men have made a lasting impact on CHS Baseball. They will be missed. Best of luck Neal, Conner, Michael, Bryson and Parker. While leaving us is bittersweet, the best is yet to come for you. We hope all of your hopes and dreams come true. Thank you, seniors.

Photos by Ray Kirkland

Photos by Simon Darado