Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball Host The Bethlehem Wildcats

On Friday 01/05/2024, the Chipley Tiger Boys Basketball hosted the Bethlehem Wildcats Boys Basketball. In the JV Game Scoring for Chipley: Thomas 4, Bryant 3, Reed 2, Collins 12, Cargile 2, Gray 9, Forward 6, Bellamy 7, Carter 10, Simmons 2, total 57. Scoring for Bethlehem: Hardy 9, Raborn 1, Marshall 4, Locklear 3, Strickland 8, Ellenburg 1, Carroll 9, Killingworth2, Williams 1, total 38. Chipley JV wins 57-38. In the Varsity game scoring for the Tigers: O’Neal 6, Bryant 6, Henderson 12, Eldridge 11, Martin 4, McKinnie 6, Simmons 2, Prough 2, Williams 5, Woodham 6, James 2, Dellwo 1, Brown 4, total 67. Scoring for Bethlehem: Russell 7, Marshall 3, Paul 2, Smith 4, Miller 5, Amerson 16, total 37. Chipley Varsity wins 67-37.

Before to the boy varsity game the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Wildcats by the score of 23-46.