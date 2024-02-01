Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball Host Franklin County Seahawks

On Monday, 01-29-2024, the Chipley Boy Basketball Hosted the Franklin County Seahawks Boy Basketball, in the JV game the final score was 21-53, Chipley wins. In the Varsity game the final score was 46-55, Chipley wins.

Franklin Co. JV Points Tigers JV Points

Mitchell 2 Thomas 9

Smith 2 Collins 5

Drake 4 Cargile 8

Polormis 2 Gray 5

Gilbert 2 Forward 8

Kelly 3 Bellamy 6

Richards 6 Carter 2

. James 4

. Simmons 4

Franklin Co. Varsity Points Tigers Points

North 2 O’Neal 4

Jones 12 Bryant 15

Morris 2 Henderson 9

Allen 4 Eldridge 2

McNair 9 McKinnie 13

Kembro 13 Sims 6

O’Neal 2 Williams 6

Miller 3