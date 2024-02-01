Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball Host Franklin County Seahawks

On Monday, 01-29-2024, the Chipley Boy Basketball Hosted the Franklin County Seahawks Boy Basketball, in the JV game the final score was 21-53, Chipley wins. In the Varsity game the final score was 46-55, Chipley wins.

Franklin Co. JV        Points                        Tigers JV                    Points

Mitchell                     2                                  Thomas                     9

Smith                         2                                  Collins                        5

Drake                         4                                  Cargile                        8

Polormis                   2                                  Gray                            5

Gilbert                       2                                  Forward                     8

Kelly                           3                                  Bellamy                      6

Richards                    6                                  Carter                         2

.                                                                       James                          4

.                                                                       Simmons                    4

 

Franklin Co. Varsity           Points            Tigers                         Points

North                                     2                      O’Neal                       4

Jones                                     12                     Bryant                        15

Morris                                   2                      Henderson               9

Allen                                      4                      Eldridge                     2

McNair                                  9                      McKinnie                  13

Kembro                                 13                   Sims                            6

O’Neal                                   2                      Williams                    6

Miller                                     3

 

 

