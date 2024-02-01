Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball Host Franklin County Seahawks

On Monday, 01-29-2024, the Chipley Boy Basketball Hosted the Franklin County Seahawks Boy Basketball, in the JV game the final score was 21-53, Chipley wins. In the Varsity game the final score was 46-55, Chipley wins.
Franklin Co. JV Points Tigers JV Points
Mitchell 2 Thomas 9
Smith 2 Collins 5
Drake 4 Cargile 8
Polormis 2 Gray 5
Gilbert 2 Forward 8
Kelly 3 Bellamy 6
Richards 6 Carter 2
. James 4
. Simmons 4
Franklin Co. Varsity Points Tigers Points
North 2 O’Neal 4
Jones 12 Bryant 15
Morris 2 Henderson 9
Allen 4 Eldridge 2
McNair 9 McKinnie 13
Kembro 13 Sims 6
O’Neal 2 Williams 6
Miller 3