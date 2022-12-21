Chipley Tiger Basketball 12-20-22

On December 20th, 2022, Chipley Tiger Boy Basketball hosted Destin Sharks Boy Basketball in the Tiger Den, Tigers won the Varsity game 75-66, in the earlier JV game 39-34 Destin won.

Scoring Chipley Varsity: A. Lewis 10, K. Bryant 18, D. Sorey 4, I. Eldridge 19, T. Sims 1,

Woodham 8, B. Woodham 2, Z. Brunson 13.

Scoring for Destin Varsity: Traiton 14, Syr 13, Sonny 9, Bryson 13, Deshawn 17.

Scoring for Chipley JV: Brown 2, Holley 4, Gray 2, Washington 9, Sirmons 2, Henderson 19, O’Neal 5.

Scoring for Destin JV: John 13, Xavier 7, Junior 2, Nick 13, Julio 2, Gabe 2.