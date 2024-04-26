Chipley Tiger Baseball Senior Night

On Thursday, 04-25-2024, Chipley Tigers Host Franklin County

Chipley’s Tiger Baseball welcomed family, friends, and honored the class of 2024 senior baseball players. Twelve young men have been an integral part of the Tiger program this year, and the previous years, helping to win the first state championship for Chipley Baseball in 2023. Blaine Woodham, Gavin O’Neill, David Carley, Jonathan Peterson, Gabe Cushing, Zeke Gavaller, Brodie Price, Carter Kirkland, Cam Worley, Connor Goddin, Thad Brown, and Cade Culbreth are not only baseball players but are all outstanding leaders on and off the field.

The Final score was 1-4. Chipley Tigers win.