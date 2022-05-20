Chipley Solar Tree

FPL celebrated Chipley’s first solar tree, which was planted on the Washington County Courthouse lawn to commemorate the birthplace of Gulf Power in 1926 and to celebrate the company’s future as FPL.

On May 19, FPL and the Mayor of Chipley commemorated the solar tree with a ceremonial untying of a green ribbon instead of the traditional cutting of a red ribbon. The green ribbon represents sustainability and Chipley’s move toward a clean energy future.

Across the state, FPL has installed solar trees in local parks, zoos and museums to educate and inspire conversations about clean energy. These outdoor living classrooms provide an opportunity for the public to see solar energy in action and learn about its benefits.

In addition to bringing unique solar structures into local communities, FPL is committed to installing 30 million solar panels across Florida by 2025 – five years earlier than expected. Today, FPL’s 50 solar energy centers, which span two time zones across the Sunshine State, are capable of generating more than 3,600 megawatts of zero-emissions solar energy for customers.

Speakers at the celebration

Tracy Andrews, FPL external affairs manager

Jim Bush, FPL North Florida external affairs director

Sandy Sims, FPL external affairs senior director

Washington County and City of Chipley elected officials

Kimberly Blair, FPL spokesperson, solar development