Chipley Native recognized by U.S. Army

U.S. Army Cpl. Reschelle Deschenes, the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers President, was named the 2024 U.S. Army BOSS President of the Year at the annual BOSS Training Fourm, held June 10-17, 2024, in Leesburg, Va.

Deschenes, a native of Chipley, Fla., enlisted in the U.S. Army as an Apache helicopter mechanic. She was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas in July 2019 and assigned with the 501st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division. She grew a passion for the BOSS program and strived to make it better for Fort Bliss Soldiers.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Grice)