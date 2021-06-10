Chipley man arrested on drug charges

An officer with the Chipley Police Department made contact with Hurtis Tyrone Jackson, 40, of Chipley on June 8 at 1715 Main Street. Jackson was known to the officer to have outstanding warrants for cocaine sells.

The officer advised Jackson of the warrant and placed him under arrest.

Following the arrest, the officer discovered that Jackson was also in possession of cocaine.

Jackson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrant and new charges resulting from the arrest.