On 01-22-2024 the Chipley Tigers Hosted the Malone Lady Tigers in girl varsity basketball. Scoring for Malone : Barnes 6, Jackson 11, Debbiereka M 1, Fanst 5, Brelove 7, Wesley 6 Davis 3. Scoring for Chipley: Hogan 3, Staten 2, Hogan 2, Hunter 6, Sullivan 8, Whitaker 10, Suggs 8. Final Score 39-40 Chipley wins.