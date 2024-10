On Monday October 7th, 2024, the Chipley Lady tigers hosted the Cottondale Lady Hornets. The JV teams played a best out of three, the match finished 2-1 Lady Tigers win. In between the matches Lady Tiger Seniors: Italy Laurel, Mia Wilson, Kinsleigh Hunter were recognized, and in the Varsity match, played best out of 5 the Lady Tigers won 3-0, scores were: 14-25, 15-25, 20-25.