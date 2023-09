On 09-20-23 Chipley Lady Tigers hosted the Bay Tornados, the JV won their best out of 3 match 2- 0, followed by the varsity win of best out of 5, 3- 0 scores: 14- 25, 24- 26, 18- 25.

On 09-21-23 Chipley hosted Altha, JV won their best out of 3, 2- 0, followed by the varsity win best out of 5,3- 0 Scores: 10- 25, 11-25, 11- 25