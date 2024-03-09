Chipley Lady Tiger Host Ponce De Leon Lady Pirates

Chipley Tigers Varsity Softball lost to Ponce De Leon Varsity Pirates 7-3 on Friday afternoon.

Ponce De Leon Varsity Pirates were the first to get on the board in the first when Kiyann Alford singled, scoring one run. A single by Alford extended the Ponce De Leon Varsity Pirates lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning.

Lauren Waits stepped in the circle first for Chipley Tigers Varsity Softball. They surrendered nine hits and seven runs (six earned) over seven innings, striking out eight and walking three.

Alford began the game for Ponce De Leon Varsity Pirates. The right-handed pitcher allowed five hits and three runs over six innings, striking out one and walking none.

Adalynn Nelson, Waits, Jadyn Pettis, Navaeh Bellamy, and Izabel Henderson each collected one hit for Chipley Tigers Varsity Softball. Waits, Pettis, and Emily Mayo each drove in one run for Chipley Tigers Varsity Softball.

Alford led Ponce De Leon Varsity Pirates with three hits in four at bats. Ponce De Leon Varsity Pirates turned one double play in the game.

Chipley Tigers Varsity Softball will travel to Mosley for their next game on Tuesday.

On Thursday night, Chipley JV and Varsity defeated Malone.

After the game, Both the Chipley Tigers and Malone Tigers shared a pictures together. Malone’s uniforms were honoring Coach Sacher Dickson with an SD on their right arm. A very nice tribute to a great coach and mentor to many! Thank you Malone Tigers!