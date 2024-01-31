Chipley Lady Tiger Host Bay Lady Tornadoes

On Tuesday, 01-30-2024, the Lady Tiger Hosted the Lady Tornado Basketball, the final score was 33-57, Chipley wins. Before the game Seniors on the team were recognized.

Chipley Girls Basketball Senior Night

First the senior managers:

Ava Daniel has been a manager and kept the books for the past four years. She was escorted by her dad, Steven Daniel. After graduation, she plans to attend Chipola College for Cosmetology.

Next, Ali Maddox, who is the film manager. She was escorted by her mom, Jessica Glawson. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of West Florida, majoring in Marine Biology.

Next the Senior Basketball Girls:

Senior Nevaeh Bellamy, number 25. She was escorted by her parents, Kalonya and Alex Bellamy. After graduation, Nevaeh plans to enroll in nursing school to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. She also plans on playing volleyball or softball in college.

Senior Nikyah Collins, number 12, plays Guard. She was escorted by Bobby Collins and Monica Hill. After graduation, she plans to attend Nursing School.

Senior is Sophie Whitaker, number 32. Sophie plays the position of center. She is was escorted by her parents, Mika Mason and Gary Whitaker. After completing high school, Sophie plans to pursue her AA degree at Chipola College.

Senior Marlee Sullivan, number 11, has been a four-year starter. She plays forward and is escorted by her parents, Ashley and Charles Sullivan. Marlee has committed to Coastal Alabama to play basketball Next year.