Chipley hosts Excel Panthers in Undefeated Showdown

Story- Brock A. Tate

The Chipley Tigers (8-0) hosted the Excel Panthers (9-0) Thursday night in an undefeated showdown at Phillip Roundtree Stadium. Not very much was known about the opponent from Alabama except they were undefeated and region champions. Being the last home game of the regular season, it was Senior night for the Chipley Tigers.

The Panthers received the opening kickoff and were shut down by a tough Tigers defense. Chipley started there opening drive on their own 45-yard line. After driving the ball down the field, Senior Quarterback #11 Neal Adams found Wide Receiver #1 Dequayvious Sorey for a 15-yard touchdown. The extra point made it 7-0 Chipley. The Panthers answered back on their next possession with a 63-yard run touchdown. The extra point was blocked by # 8 Tyren Watford making the score 7-6 with Chipley still on top. That would be the only touchdown the Panthers would score in the first half. Chipley went on to score on their next three possessions as well with a heavy dose of #1 Sorey and a touchdown from #6 Junior Wide Receiver Ta’Shaun Sims. One impressive stat was 4-4 on extra points behind the leg of #14 Ethan Berry. Chipley went into halftime up big with a score of 28-6.

With a Final Score of 28-12, the Chipley Tigers improved to 9-0 and remain undefeated on the season. The Tiger’s defense was impressive on the night and the star players on offense shined when they needed them the most. The Tigers will travel to Cross City to play the Dixie County Bears for the last game of the regular season. Statistically leaders for the game were:

#11 Neal Adams, 10-18, 205 yds 4 TDS

#1 Dequayvious Sorey, 7 rec 146 yds 3TDS, 1 rush TD

#20 Khaiden Kennedy, 17 rush 87 yds

#19 Roman Overstreet, 13 tkls