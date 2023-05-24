Chipley High School Senior Awards

On Tuesday May 23 rd held their 2023 Senior Awards, as follows,
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Citizenship Award – Bryson Howard
West Florida Electric Cooperative Scholarship – Hayleigh Rattin
Chipola College Recognition Scholarship – Emma Jeffries
Take Stock in Children Scholarships – Maria Gonzalez and Erin Williams
Community South Scholarship – Hayleigh Rattin
Washington County Chamber of Commerce – Ada Ludyjan-Ybarra
Florida Department of Transportation – Ada Ludyjan-Ybarra
Florida Panhandle Technical College Foundation Scholarship – Xylon Clenney-Harmon and Madison Ross
FPTC Recognition of CTE program completers – Xylon Clenney-Harmon, Taylor DeRico, Jesse Register, Lamar Sowell, Jackson Wall, and Mason Weeks
Chipley Woman’s Club Scholarship – Braden Banta
Earl Sellers Athletic Award – Kelcy Cooper and Parker Smelcer
Jacob Arndt Memorial Scholarship – Sarah Bush
Washington County Educators Association Scholarship – Kelcy Cooper
Ray Pigott Scholarship – Addie Cope & Emma Jeffries
Perry & Young P.A. Scholarship – Kacey Armstrong
Marsha Kent-Rodriguez Theatre Scholarship – Raegan Corbin
Philip D. Pippin Memorial Scholarship – Cass Dillard
Darrin Wall Lions Club Memorial Scholarship – Hayleigh Rattin
Washington County Republican Scholarship – Kaitlin Thompson
A1C Dayvon Larry Positive Impact Award – Skyler Sapia
Jakiriyana Lazae Washington Bright Future Fund – Ahmani Carswell, Amara Chambers, Kylee Moon, and Audrey Shiver
MR Coggin Scholarship – Kaitlin Thompson
Sandy Kirkland Fleck Scholarship – Cass Dillard
Military Signings: Carter Everett – Army
HN Lewis Book Scholarship – Hailee Brown
Chartwell Scholarships – Gretchen Green and Streight Forward
Chipley High School Student Council Recognitions
Leadership Award – Kelcy Cooper
Service Award – Emery Carter and Kami Register
Chipley High School Ag Recognitions –
Hailee Brown, Sarah Bush, Angel Canipe, Ahmani Carswell, Addie Cope, Raegan Corbin, Summer Davis, Taylor Derico, Marie Gonzalez, Leah Hilty, Bryson Howard, Emma Jefferies, Kylie Moon, Kailey Pettis, Madison Ross, Jace Smith
Chipley High School Senior Beta Recognitions –
Morgan Ashcraft, Braden Banta, Thad Brown, Sara Bush, Angel Canipe, Ahmani Carswell, Emery Carter, Kelcy Cooper, Raegan Corbin, Porsche Everett, Grace Futch, Bryson Howard, Emma Jeffries, Kylee Moon, Kami Register, Audrey Shiver, Parker Smelcer
Chipley High School Culinary Senior Recognitions
Excellence in Culinary Arts – Hayleigh Rattin and Kaitlin Thompson Prostart Certificate of Achievement – Hayleigh Rattin
Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association $2000 Scholarship – Hayleigh Rattin
Chipley High School Theatre Recognitions – Choir President – Raegan Corbin
Chipley High School Bright Futures Scholarship Recognitions-
Florida Academic Scholar 100% 0f Tuition and Fees
Seth Abbott, Tristan Brett, Cass Dillard, Parker Smelcer, Catalina Tankersley
Florida Medallion Scholar- 75% of Tuition And Fees
Hailee Brown, Sarah Bush, Addie Cope, Raegan Corbin, Grace Futch, Madison Hayes, Emma Jeffries, Jerz Kelly
Gold Seal Cape Scholars Award
Kacey Armstrong, Matthew Bush, Angel Canipe, Sawyer Cook, Summer Davis, Olivia DeBout, Leah Hilty, Bryson Howard, Jacob Pettis, Hayleigh Rattin, Kaitlin Thompson
SUMMA CUM LAUDE’
Seth Abbott, Kacey Armstrong, Braden Banta, Tristan Brett, Hailee Brown, Matthew Bush, Sarah Bush, Angel Canipe, Kelcy Cooper, Addie Cope, Reagan Corbin, Summer Davis, Cass Dillard, Morgan Edwards, Grace Futch, Maria Gonzalez, Madison Hayes, Leah Hilty, Bryson Howard, Emma Jeffries, Jerz Kelly, Gracie Lamb, Hannah Mask, Juan Morado-Diaz Christina Pina, Kami Register, Parker Smelcer, Catalina Tankersley, Kaitlin Thompson, Jackson Wall, Ta’Aysha Ware, Mason Weeks
MAGNA CUM LAUDE’
Neal Adams, Morgan Ashcraft, Porscha Everette, Jasmine Gawronski, Michael Green, Kylee Moon
Additional Recognitions
Chipola College AA – Hailee Brown
Chipola CNA – Amara Chambers
Enterprise State Community College – Kelcy Cooper & Lamar Sowell
FRLAEF Scholarship – Hayleigh Rattin
HN Lewis Scholarship – Hailee Brown
Huntingdon College President Walter D. Agnew Scholarship – Michael Green
University of Mobile Founder’s Merit Scholarship -Ty’ Asha Ware
Washington County Sheriff’s Office, sponsored Law Enforcement Academy – Sawyer Cook
Roman Overstreet will attend Warner University on a football scholarship.
Bryson Howard will be attending Coastal Alabama on a baseball scholarship.
Antonio Lewis will be attending FAMU to play football.
Emma Jeffries will be cheering for Chipola College in the Fall.
Ahmani Carswell will be cheering for Chipola College in the Fall.
Daquayvious Sorey will be attending Auburn University.
Catalina Tankersley will be attending Chipola College. She has received a Cross Country Scholarship, and has received the Muscogee Creek Nation Undergraduate Scholarship.
Special Recognitions
Service- Hayleigh Rattin, and Tristan Brett
Citizenship- Addie Cope, and Parker Smelcer
School Spirit- Ahmani Carswell and Bryson Howard