On Saturday October 26th, 2024, Chipley High School was the site of the 2024 FHSAA Girl Volleyball State Championship-Rural FHSAA Girl Volleyball. Chipley Lady Tigers played the Cottondale Lady Hornets in a 1-3 match, Lady Tigers Win. The scores were 25-23, 16-25, 10-25, 19-25.

On Tuesday October 29th, 2024, Chipley Lady Tigers played the Baker Lady Gators in a 3-1 match, Lady Gators win. The Scores were 13-25, 25-20, 25-21, 28-26.

Chipley vs. Cottondale

Chipley vs. Baker