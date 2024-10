On Monday October 14th, 2024, Chipley High School was the Host Site for Rural District 2 – 2024 Girls Volleyball District Tournaments, Vernon Lady Yellowjackets played Holmes County Lady Blue Devils, best out of 5 match- 1- 3, Lady Devils win. The scores were -11- 25, 21- 25, 25-16, 20-25.

On Tuesday October 15th, 2024, Chipley Lady Tigers will play Lady Blue Devils at 6:00p.m.and Cottondale Lady Hornets will play Bethlehem Lady Wildcats at 7:00 p.m.