October Yard of the Month Awarded

Each month Chipley Garden Club’s Yard of the Month Committee searches our town for a yard displaying an effort worth mentioning. This month, on behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club awarded the October 2022 Yard of the Month of Mavis Smith at 994 Haywood Drive. The award was presented by Club President Gail Exum and Yard of the Month Committee Chair Lorraine Register at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s Third Thursday Meeting on October 20th. Smith’s yard will display the Yard of the Month sign until a November choice is made.

If you would like to learn about the garden club’s activities or projects, please contact President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 2nd. Visitors and new members are always welcome!