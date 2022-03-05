Every year – beginning in November and ending in March – Chipley Garden Club members head to Kate Smith Elementary School to share their love of gardening. “Working with the children at Kate Smith Elementary is one of our annual projects and one of our favorite ones, too!” stated Youth Chair Linda Pigott. “It’s a toss-up as to whether the children or our club members enjoy it the most!”

The club supplies the plants, soil, containers, dried materials, and fresh greenery – everything the student will need for their projects. They also assist the students in their endeavors. All their horticulture and design efforts are entered in the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair. After the fair, the children take their projects home.

Beginning with live potted plants and then terrariums made with recycled plastic drink bottles, students receive a bit of horticultural training and assemble their own terrariums or choose a potted plant to care for.

Another group explores the world of succulents and assemble dish gardens complete with “critters”. The older class learn about floral design – dried and fresh – and then create their own arrangements.

Working with children is just one of Chipley Garden Club’s projects. If you are interested in learning more about club activities, or attending a meeting, please contact President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950. We welcome new members and visitors at any time!