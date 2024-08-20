Chipley Garden Club Issues A Challenge!

DOWNTOWN FALL DECORATING CONTESTS – Sept.1-Sept.29, 2024

You know Fall is getting nearer and, hopefully, some cooler weather when Chipley Garden Club’s collection of scarecrows begin appearing in the downtown area and at the Farmers Market right around Labor Day!

In conjunction with the arrival of the scarecrows, Chipley Garden Club has issued a challenge Chipley residents and businesses to participate in a Downtown Fall Decorating Contest beginning September 1st and running through September 29th, 2024. In past years, entries have been outstanding! The folks around this area are really creative!

The contest will have two categories: Business and Residential. The winner in each category will receive a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize of $50.

The rules are very simple…

First, decorate your business or home for the Fall season! Scarecrows, hay bales, pumpkins, colorful leaves, orange ribbons, the yard, the porch, everywhere! Just use your imagination!

Second, register your entry by texting or calling 850-260-4049 with your address, your name and/or business name. Registration will end at dark on September 29th.

The winning entries notified after October 1st and recognized at the October Chipley Garden Club meeting on Wednesday, October 2nd at 10:30AM the Washington County Ag Center main auditorium.

We’re excited to see what kind of entries we get this year! If you have questions, please call Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049. Chipley Garden Club meet the first Wednesday of each month at 10:30AM at the Washington County Ag Center. Visitors and guests are always welcome! Get to decorating!