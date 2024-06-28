Chipley Garden Club Event Announcement

JULY 10, 2024

THE POWER OF EARTHWORMS: MOTHER NATURE’S ORIGINAL FERTILIZER

Chipley Garden Club is pleased invite the public to attend a free presentation by Sam Baker, Chief Executive Officer of WriggleBrew, on Wednesday, July 10 at 10AM at the Washington County Ag Center in Chipley. WriggleBrew aims to “save the world, one bottle at a time” with the original fertilizer – worm castings – which are non-toxic to humans, pets, pollinators, and wildlife. Baker will cover sustainable gardening topics and groundbreaking research on micro-plastic elimination.

Sam Baker is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and the founder of WriggleBrew. WriggleBrew is aimed at ending fertilizer runoff and soil degradation by replacing polluting petrochemical fertilizers with a novel organic alternative – worm castings. Sam has a strong passion for sustainability and the environment and his team has successfully developed a brand new product from the ground up. Sam continues to work as a researcher and has now been funded by the City of Orlando, the USDA, and the National Science Foundation. His research includes everything from groundbreaking work with bioreactors that can digest styrofoam to machine-learning assisted optimization of energy-generating composters. The team’s work is designed to provide solutions that are not only more sustainable than the market stands, but more competitive.

Please join Chipley Garden Club on Wednesday, July 10th at the Ag Center at 10AM for this exciting program. The program is free, open to the public, and reservations are not required.