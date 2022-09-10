Chipley Garden Club donation to KMS Elementary School

KMS Elementary School Received Donation from Chipley Garden Club

As part of Chipley Garden Club’s Community Involvement project a check for $250 was recently presented to Kate Smith Elementary School in support of their Clothing Closet. At the monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 7th, members also gathered new underwear, socks, and t-shirts to supplement the donation.

“It really touched our hearts to learn that so many children needed a little boost – a clean shirt, dry undies, and warm socks. ‘Accidents’ happen and we hope these contributions will help ease the burden,” stated Club President Gail Exum.

At the meeting, Scarecrow Chair Gweneth Collins reported on the upcoming Scarecrow Building Contest at the history museum on September 24th from 10AM until 2PM. She also presented the newly published Wildflower of Washington County, Florida – A Collection of Pressed Wildflowers. She remarked, “Over the years, the club has won several awards for our pressed wildflowers. The actual pressed flowers are so delicate it was decided to combine them into a permanent form and print them.” Collins also presented the Wildflower of the Month – Spotted Horsemint aka Monarda punctata – a native, perennial that smells like thyme and sports a very unusual flower.

In other business, Falling Waters Chair/Vice President Ri McGlamery reported on the improvements in the Joyce Carter Memorial Butterfly Garden. The membership discussed changes in the Downtown Pots and Yard of the Month. They also made plans to attend the District II Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc.’s Fall State Officers Tour Meeting in Sneads in October and to investigate replacing the plaques at the memorial trees. Two new members were also welcomed.

If you would like to know more about Chipley Garden Club, please contact Club President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950. Meetings are held on the 1st Wednesday of each month and visitors are always welcome.