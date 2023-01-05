Chipley Garden Club Begins a New Year

Chipley Garden Club’s first monthly meeting of 2023 was held Wednesday, January 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in Chipley. President Gail Exum conducted the meeting. A very educational program on building Florida-friendly landscapes was presented by Ashley Stonecipher, Environmental & Commercial Horticulture Specialist from Jackson County. The program focused mainly on native trees – choosing, planting, and their care.

During the business portion of the meeting plans for 2023 Florida Arbor were made. The plans include planting a Memorial Tree in honor of the late Ri McGlamery at Falling Waters State Park. Upkeep of the butterfly garden at Falling Waters was also discussed.

Youth Chair Linda Pigott announced we will be at KMS Elementary in February making dish gardens and fresh/dried floral arrangements with the children. Their “gardening adventures” will be displayed at the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair later this year. It’s going to be a scramble this year due to the deep freeze in December that depleted most of the club’s collection of plants.

Glenda Wilson, Wildflower Chair, shared information on the Salt Bush aka Baccharis halimifolia, The small, deciduous tree can be found along most of our dirt roads. The small white flowers of this native plant that usually go unnoticed. It’s a great plant for butterflies and your garden!

Finally, the group discussed the upcoming Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. District II Spring Meeting which will be held in Chipley on Mary 10, 2023. The theme for the event will be Chipley Garden Club’s Emerald 70th Anniversary.

The next club meeting will be held on February 1st. If you are interested in attending a meeting or learning more about the club and its activities, please contact President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950. Happy Gardening!