Chipley Garden Club At KMS

KATE SMITH ELEMENTARY STUDENTS EXPERIENCE HORTICULTURE & DESIGN

The month of February found Chipley Garden Club outside in the fresh air with the students at Kate Smith Elementary School. The children learned design and a bit of horticulture, complete with hands-on activities. This is an exciting and fun time for both the children and for the club members! All of the children’s creations and their plants were entered in the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair.

On Tuesday, February 20th the project of the day was “Dried Floral Designs” with 5th graders. Following instructions from Youth Chair Linda Pigott, over 40 students got busy creating designs using a variety of dried materials collected by club members during the past year. The containers were recycled cans and plastic containers filled with damp red sand. Linda says, “We are always surprised at the designs these children put together!”

On Friday, February 23 over 180 fourth grade students had a blast assembling “Succulent Dish Gardens”. Prior to beginning, the students were schooled on growing succulents – water, soil, sun. Each child was provided with a shallow dish, gravel, soil, charcoal and, of course, a choice of succulents that had been propagated by club members. When the dishes were completed, club members transported them to the Ag Center for entry into the Youth Fair.

At the beginning of this school year, potted plants were given to 2nd and 3rd grade students who have been caring for them in the classrooms. Monday, February 26th found club members lined up to transport over 350 live potted plants from the school to the Ag Center for judging.

Ending up the month on Tuesday, February 27th, club members arrived at KMS with buckets of freshly cut greenery, clippers, recycled cups, and bundles of fresh cut chrysanthemums. The mums were provided by Kirby Holt’s Blossoms. Linda provided all the “technical” data to the children on how to make “Fresh Cut Designs” – the “focal point” impressed the kids the most. A group of 40 fifth graders got busy creating designs of their own. These designs were also moved to the Ag Center to be judged.

Club President Gweneth Collins remarked, “Working with the children is a blessing for us and for them. Chipley Garden Club assists the 4-H program by providing horticultural experiences for our young people. Somewhere out there are budding gardeners just waiting to sprout! The club supplies everything the children need to complete their projects – recycled containers, soil, rocks, plants, cuttings, dried materials, fertilizer, and more. We also set up the horticultural and floral design displays, transport all the entries from KMS to the Ag Center, and judge the entries. ”

Congratulations to all the children who participated in the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair! If you want to know more about the garden club, please call Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049. We meet at 10AM on the 1st Wednesday of each month. The March meeting will be at Falling Waters State Park at the large pavilion. We welcome visitors and new members at any time during the year.