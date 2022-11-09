PUMPKIN CRAFTING AT THE MUSEUM

Drop by the Washington County History Museum on Wednesday, November 16th at 10AM and enjoy crafting with pumpkins just in time for Thanksgiving!

The craft of the day is simply decoupaging styrofoam pumpkins with seasonal fabrics. Instructions and all the materials will be supplied including the pumpkins, fabrics, glue, and accessories.

This activity is sponsored by Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society. It’s open to the public and reservations are not required, just show up and start crafting!