DOWNTOWN POTS GET A REFRESHING NEW LOOOK

Members of Chipley Garden Club were downtown recently planting roses in our downtown pots. Downtown Pots Chairman Linda Pigott remarked, “Some of the pots were beginning to look a little sad, so we removed all the plants, added new soil, leveled the pots up, checked out the irrigation, and planted Knockout Roses in them all. This will give them a fresh, new, uniform look and make downtown Chipley look more inviting.”

Plans are also in the works to redo the Sundial Garden by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and to refresh the Chipley Monument beside the Washington County Historical Society, and give our Blue Star Marker (located in front of the Florida Department of Transportation) a new look.

The next meeting of the Chipley Garden Club will be Wednesay, March 6th at 10AM at Falling Waters State Park. If you would like to attend or to learn more about club’s projects, please contact President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049. We welcome new members and visitors at anytime during the year!

Club members poise beside newly replanted downtown pot.

Treasurer Debbie Mitchell, Vice-President Linda Pigott and club member Diane Webb planting and planning

Club members Trish Dedge and Mary Davis with a newly replanted pot

Club Member/City Council Member Cheryl McCall and Tresurer Debbie Mitchell fixin’ to get to work

A trailer load of Knockout Roses!