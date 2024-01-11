GARDEN CLUB TO JOIN STATEWIDE ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION ON JANUARY 19TH

Chipley Garden Club extends an invitation to the public to attend a Florida Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at 10AM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Farmers Market/Train Depot in Chipley. The ceremony will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, of which Chipley Garden Club is a member. We will also be remembering the late Charlotte Sapp, a beloved club member who passed away in 2023.

All over the state of Florida, more than 150 FFGC affiliated garden clubs will be planting trees at the exact same time on January 19th in honor of the 100th anniversary of FFGC. Florida Arbor Day began in 1886 and is one of the first Arbor Day holidays in the nation. It shows hope for the future, celebrates the beauty of trees, and recognizes their importance to our environment.

The tree of choice will be a native Southern Live Oak of the Keystone Genus which can live for centuries and is hurricane and fire resistant. The new tree will provide a cool shade, habitat for wildlife, clean filtered air, and natural beauty – all for a better tomorrow in our community. It will be a promise and hope for the future.

Please mark your calendar and plan to join us at 10AM on Friday, January 19th to make this event a memorable one. If you have questions, or would like further information, please contact Chipley Garden Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.