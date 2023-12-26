CITY OF CHIPLEY’S DECEMBER YARD OF THE MONTH

On behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club has awarded the December Yard of the Month to Tamara DonJuan at 739 Third Street. The lighted display was quite impressive. This will be the last Yard of the Month for 2023.

Chipley Garden Club’s next meeting will be Wednesday, January 3 at 10AM at the Washington County Ag Center – East Classroom. We welcome visitors at any time.

If you see a home or business landscape within the city limits that you think should be recognized, please give the garden club a call at 850-260-4049.