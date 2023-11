NOVEMBER YARD OF THE MONTH

On behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club has awarded the November Yard of the Month to the DeBello family at 634 Third Street. This area of Chipley is really “waking up” with Fall decorations, new residents, remodels, and fresh landscaping.

If you see a home or business landscape within the city limits that you think should be recognized, please give the garden club a call at 850-260-4049.