JUNIOR GARDENERS RECEIVE PLANTS FROM GARDEN CLUB

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Chipley Garden Club Youth Chair Linda Pigott and Club Member Cheryl McCall started the cool morning bright and early. A trailer load of assorted potted plants was unloaded at Kate Smith Elementary School and lined up against the exterior wall ready for dispersal. The plants were destined to become the properties of students in the 2nd and 3rd grade.

The potted plants spent the most of 2023 in a green house growing to an appropriate size to be given to the students. Some were propagated on –site; others were gathered from club members’ gardens, started from seeds or cuttings. The plants included aloes, philodendron, Purple Queen, spider plants, and more.

Mrs. Pigott shared information with each class about how to take care of their plants – watering, feeding, and sunlight. When the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair rolls around, their plants will be ready to enter in the competition.

This project is Part One of Chipley Garden Club’s annual Youth Projects. In January 2024, garden club members will return to the school to assist with Succulent Dish Gardens, Dried Floral Designs, and Live Floral Designs. The garden club will provide everything needed for the children to complete their projects and instructions on how to create them.

If you would like information on more of Chipley Garden Clubs projects, please contact Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049. Meetings are held on the 1st Wednesday of each month. Visitors and new members are welcomed at anytime during the year.