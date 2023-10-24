OCTOBER YARD OF THE MONTH AWARDED

On October 19, 2023 at the Third Thursday Meeting of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Chipley Garden Club President Gweneth Collins announced that the City of Chipley’s October Yard of the Month has been awarded to Kimberly Toole at 808 1st Street. Toole’s home garden features an assorted palette of colors in a lovely border that wraps around her home. Toole will receive a beautiful certificate to commemorate the win.

If you would like to recommend someone for this award, please contact Yard of the Month Committee Chair Dorothy Odom at 850-638-0358.