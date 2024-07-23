JULY YARD OF THE MONTH CERTIFICATE PRESENTED

At Thursday Night Lights on July 18th, Chipley Garden Club’s Yard of the Month Chair Dorothy Odom presented the July 2024 Yard of the Month certificate to Bessie & Marcus Russ at 745 Orange Street. The Russes stay busy gardening in their yard and helping to bring beauty to our community. Bessie remarked, “I do the gardening, Marcus does the mowing!”

If you are within the city limits of Chipley and would like to be considered, or know someone with a beautiful yard or garden who you would like to recommend, please call Dorothy Odom at 850-638-0358. Let’s all work to make Chipley a beautiful city!