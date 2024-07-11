GARDEN CLUB HEARS ABOUT THE ORIGINAL FERTILIZER

On Wednesday, July 10th, members of Chipley Garden Club and their guests enjoyed a presentation by Sam Baker, CEO of WriggleBrew. Baker’s company has developed a ground-breaking natural fertilizer using worm castings – aka worm “poo” – which is non-toxic to humans, pets, pollinators, and wildlife. Baker stated that WriggleBrew’s mission is to “save the world, one bottle at a time.”

In his presentation, Baker stated that WriggleBrew’s aim is to end fertilizer runoff and soil degradation by replacing polluting petrochemical fertilizers with their novel organic alternative – worm castings. He also covered sustainable gardening topics and new research on micro-plastic elimination. His research includes everything from groundbreaking work with bioreactors that can digest styrofoam to machine-learning assisted optimization of energy-generating composters. A surprising finding is that WriggleBrew also has an environmentally friendly insecticide as a byproduct.

Chipley Garden Club was pleased to offer this exciting environmental education program to the public at no charge. If you’re interested in learning more about Chipey Garden Club’s projects and the upcoming year, please contact Club President Gweneth Collins.