SUNDAIL GARDEN GETS REFRESHED

July brought a bright new look to the Sundial Garden in downtown Chipley. The sweet little garden is located in front of the Little Library, next door to the Washington County Chamber of Commerce on North 5th Street.

Chipley Garden Club’s Sundial Committee – Cheryl McCall, City Councilperson/sundial chair, and Juliet Sauls, garden club member – removed all the dead plant material and added bags and bags of fresh top soil. City Councilperson Kevin Russell happened by and lent a much needed helping hand.

Although a few of the Indian Blanket flowers and SunPatiens remained from a prior planting and were divided and replanted, more was needed, so the flower bed was seeded with Zinnias and Larkspur. McCall remarked, “We’re excited to see what our sundial garden will look like in the Fall! Only time will tell!”

The Sundial Garden and Downtown Pots (Red Knockout roses in full bloom!) are just two of Chipley Garden Club’s projects. If you would like to learn more, please call Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049. Happy Gardening!