JULY YARD OF THE MONTH ANNOUNCED

On behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club is pleased to announce the July Yard of the Month winner: Bessie Russ at 745 Orange Street. Bessie has a beautiful stand of roses lining the walkway to her home and a lovely manicured lawn. If you’re in the area, drive by and take a look.

If you would like to recommend a home or business for Yard of the Month, please contact Chairman Dorothy Odom at 850-648-0358. For information about the garden club in general, please contact President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.