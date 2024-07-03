Chipley Garden Club

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

JULY YARD OF THE MONTH ANNOUNCED

On behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club is pleased to announce the July Yard of the Month winner:  Bessie Russ at 745 Orange Street.  Bessie has a beautiful stand of roses lining the walkway to her home and a lovely manicured lawn.  If you’re in the area, drive by and take a look.

If you would like to recommend a home or business for Yard of the Month, please contact Chairman Dorothy Odom at 850-648-0358.  For information about the garden club in general, please contact President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.